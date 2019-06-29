Oneok (OKE) Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Hahn Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Carter’s (EWBC) by $237.21 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.28M shares traded or 34.44% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 2.66 million shares traded or 38.19% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC) by 7,164 shares to 485,902 shares, valued at $36.53 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:PVH) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,079 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 506,839 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Lc. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 6,929 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 109,950 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 257,287 shares. Bb&T holds 74,970 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 840 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.14% or 36,238 shares in its portfolio. Signature Est & Investment Lc owns 19,913 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Eagle Advsrs has invested 0.24% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cim Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Vanguard Group holds 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 13.79 million shares. Ent Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 144 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 7,957 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bionano Genomics Enters Into Debt and Equity Financing Agreements Totaling $41.5 Million in Commitments – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Republic’s (FRC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Dallas bankers get in on the U.S. oil field waste water problem – Dallas Business Journal” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “East West Bank Announces Agreement to Sell Desert Community Bank Branches to Flagstar Bank, FSB – Business Wire” published on November 13, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 23.89 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 2.84% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Eagle Advsr Limited Company owns 1.19M shares. Group reported 194,233 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 3,407 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fmr Ltd Company holds 229,823 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 778,637 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 552,777 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46 shares. Cambridge Rech reported 64,418 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 17,237 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited has 43,600 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability accumulated 33,990 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 800 shares.