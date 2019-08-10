Oneok (OKE) Holder Sun Life Financial Has Raised Its Holding by $347,346; Decatur Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Kla (KLAC) by $1.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 1.03M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,609 shares to 4,075 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,855 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares to 163,160 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,847 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

