Oneok (OKE) Holder Sasco Capital Lowered Its Stake; Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Price Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 54,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 310,727 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.09M, down from 365,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 171,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 644,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.36M, down from 816,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.17M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

