Oneok New (OKE) Valuation Rose While Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hap Trading Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA)

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 239.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 357,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 506,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 149,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Co holds 15,558 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 613 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Co has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Reaves W H & Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Cleararc holds 9,996 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 552,777 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 3,899 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.91 million shares. Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 6.26% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Company invested in 149,906 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors reported 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate holds 1.11M shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 156,088 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Com holds 65,966 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Dilution And Declining Margins Are No Problem – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IYR) by 392,600 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,900 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (Call).