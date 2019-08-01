Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose While Oxbow Advisors Lowered Its Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $304,354 as Share Value Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 7,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 3.69 million shares traded or 89.24% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BHGE Shares Blow Past Important Trendline with Earnings Win – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton Has Found Bedrock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.