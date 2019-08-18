Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $79.68 Million; Exane Derivatives Has Trimmed Its Scientific Games (SGMS) Holding by $136.73 Million; Share Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 8.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.05M, down from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12M shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Scientific Games (SGMS) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 6,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The institutional investor held 21,402 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.91 million, down from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Scientific Games for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.17M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $147.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

