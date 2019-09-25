Oneok New (OKE) Stake Maintained by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc; Qs Investors Decreased Its Holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by $728,406 as Shares Rose

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 13,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 182,345 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, down from 195,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 359,407 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 196.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 3,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.29M shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 65,173 shares to 101,034 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 1.34M shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 237,478 shares stake. 45,011 are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp. Davenport And Ltd has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 7,265 are held by Interocean Cap Ltd Llc. Rbf owns 19,700 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 30,242 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 182,242 are owned by Gru. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Com Ny has 0.13% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 3,181 are held by Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company. Bokf Na has invested 0.3% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Green Square Cap owns 5,266 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 57,450 shares to 117,506 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 14,350 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 26,590 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.74% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 662,534 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 13,325 shares. 43,087 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Group Llp. Alliancebernstein LP has 2.22 million shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Cipher Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 109,651 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 303,075 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested in 0.24% or 448,580 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California-based San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 321,034 shares.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37M for 26.81 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.