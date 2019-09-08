Oneok New (OKE) Shares Rose While Laffer Investments Decreased Holding by $7.12 Million; Goelzer Investment Management Upped Its Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $866,867 as Valuation Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 223.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,882 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 9,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.61M, down from 9,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.77M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,219 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares to 2,145 shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $310.86 million for 23.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.