Oneok New (OKE) Shares Rose While Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Stake; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Decreased Its Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) by $3.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 745,346 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 15,558 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 20,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 609,042 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,314 shares to 117,649 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Management Ltd Liability owns 4,372 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 393 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 394 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 380 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Inc. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 5,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.14% or 7.28 million shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 9,631 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd owns 19,093 shares. Madrona Fin Svcs Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 5,450 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corp owns 10,649 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Trust Advsrs has 2.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 24,550 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 78,537 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).