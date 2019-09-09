Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Verity & Verity Has Increased Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Rbo & Co Upped Stake

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 28,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 1.34M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares to 96,528 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,713 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sun Life Fin invested in 0.39% or 25,546 shares. Capital Mngmt Corporation Va has 0.19% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Griffin Asset Inc reported 21,735 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 53,867 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Inc reported 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 16,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co invested 2.37% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 186,196 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 7,037 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.62M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Capital Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 4,828 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 31,973 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,016 are held by Legacy Partners. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,690 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 3.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 246,908 shares. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 61,920 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Pggm invested in 1.04% or 1.83M shares. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 5,117 shares. Element Llc holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,992 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co owns 299 shares. Parkwood Llc owns 60,600 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. First Trust has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag A And Assoc invested in 20,576 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Business reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Windward Capital Management Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 179,176 shares.