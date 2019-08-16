Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Slm (SLM) Share Value Declined While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $348,804

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 1.36 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 2.80 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SLM 1Q CORE EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $2.0 BLN, UP 7 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,890 are held by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 620,182 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 15,712 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment, California-based fund reported 12,390 shares. Franklin Resources reported 37,434 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 20,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14.35M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsr Llc invested in 32,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fincl Services accumulated 113 shares. Hahn Management Ltd accumulated 1.47 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Brinker holds 22,531 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 31.89M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SLM is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SLM – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK on the move following Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares to 153,404 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 852,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.08% or 3,924 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pitcairn Com reported 6,630 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Company Inc has 0.17% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,817 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 124,143 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 369,739 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 979,300 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability owns 33,990 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.03% or 7,185 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 54,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.