Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Wells Fargo & Company Has Lifted Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $20.84 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,254 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 52,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 1.34M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 59547.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 595,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 596,477 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.91 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Liberty Pptys Inc (NYSE:OLP) by 12,661 shares to 208,342 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,004 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Robin Matlock, Seasoned Technology Executive, Appointed to Iron Mountain Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 18,712 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pnc Financial Services has 65,924 shares. The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. 369,899 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Llc. 376,851 are owned by Strs Ohio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 4,433 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 713,785 shares stake. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America reported 264,295 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 388,607 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 2,110 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 7,825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0% or 131,186 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 415,051 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 37,525 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 718,648 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Lp holds 8.36 million shares. 17,996 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Jane Street Gp Ltd owns 23,946 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Communications Brokerage accumulated 3,103 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pnc Gru invested in 0.01% or 135,494 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 391,905 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 0.02% or 3,019 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 15,558 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19 million for 24.76 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.