Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $5.12 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Stake Held by Markston International Llc

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 5.37 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 74,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 147,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 2.72 million shares traded or 41.28% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONEOK Announces 11% Increase in Second-quarter 2019 Net Income – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle Co holds 600 shares. Ipswich Inv accumulated 8,989 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,937 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has 6,703 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.15% or 118,828 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 191,666 shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Synovus Financial owns 4,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 13,002 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.24% or 67,618 shares in its portfolio. Of Oklahoma invested in 11,084 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Co Ny stated it has 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Blackhill holds 0.49% or 40,777 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,059 shares to 726,437 shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 82,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 90.07 million shares. Of Vermont reported 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cap Associate New York accumulated 7,400 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.35% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 9,345 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 10,352 shares. Marathon Cap Management reported 4,358 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg, Maryland-based fund reported 954,197 shares. Sirios Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 77,845 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 481,295 shares. Capital Glob, California-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 10.64M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 41,051 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Continued to Cash In During Q2 – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.