Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.33 Million as Share Value Rose; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Encana (ECA) by $392,763

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 19,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 37,605 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 56,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24 million shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Company has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Everence Capital invested in 10,516 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.08% or 42,112 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 18,328 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc invested in 54,948 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 61,084 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 665,926 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ballentine Ptnrs Lc holds 0.08% or 21,583 shares. 3,755 are held by Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri. Cleararc holds 0.13% or 9,996 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.31% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 34,349 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17,935 shares to 160,964 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

