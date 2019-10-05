Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.78 Million; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.72 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 286 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, down from 943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 133,730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20M, down from 174,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These High-Yield Stocks Are Adding to Their Appeal – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 494 shares to 10,159 shares, valued at $499.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp Dep Shs 1/1000 by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.91 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset, Korea-based fund reported 3.77M shares. Contravisory Management stated it has 3,363 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.19% stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 98,154 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,091 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability holds 100,035 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Group invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 130,419 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd accumulated 25,259 shares. Meritage Mgmt owns 272,817 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Regal Advisors Lc reported 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 32,843 shares. Front Barnett Associate Llc holds 15,571 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.17 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 145,290 shares to 367,922 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (TUR) by 30,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 157,487 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.14% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 121,618 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service reported 1,452 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. 159,299 were reported by Guardian Limited Partnership. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 0.01% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. 1,970 are held by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Wesbanco Comml Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 11,859 shares. Regions Fincl owns 410,470 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Marathon Cap Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Payden Rygel has 0.99% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 209,300 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,117 shares. Caprock Grp invested in 3,222 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Inc reported 86,685 shares stake.