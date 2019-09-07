Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Has Boosted Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Declined

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 174,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 158,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 944,330 shares. 10 accumulated 16,867 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). F&V Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.52% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 507,435 shares. 1.01M are held by Interest Grp Incorporated. Van Eck Assocs reported 7.23M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 23,923 shares. 51,600 are owned by Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 169,129 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 230,813 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 180,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested in 4.22M shares. Schneider Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 3.96M shares or 7.87% of the stock.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank Na holds 394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors reported 4,350 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 2,000 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 15,402 shares. Adams Natural Fund accumulated 114,000 shares. Nevada-based Navellier & has invested 0.76% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 92,931 shares. Opus Inv Inc holds 0.69% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 50,200 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hartford has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,578 shares. Bryn Mawr invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 430,755 were accumulated by Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 131,186 shares.