Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $79.68 Million; Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 268,403 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 8.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.05 million, down from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 219,866 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

