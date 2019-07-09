Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose While Evanson Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Its New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) Position by $369,270

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 1.69 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 1.69M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs holds 20,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 391,905 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea reported 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Natixis LP has 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Plancorp Lc has 0.27% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.61M shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested in 0.02% or 27,336 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 13,152 shares stake. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 824,941 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 31,184 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,540 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 1,625 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Inc has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18 million for 24.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK declares $0.86 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Post-earnings dip for New Oriental – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Chinese Stocks Gurus Broadly Own in June – GuruFocus.com” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Announces Founder Share Purchase Plan – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.