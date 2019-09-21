Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose While Caprock Group Decreased Its Stake by $357,340; Bank Of Italy Has Raised Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.80 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,222 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 8,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 3.11M shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CNH Industrial announces senior appointment NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNH Industrial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Holland Agriculture is launching one of the industry’s biggest equipment giveaways ever in the US and Canada – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial launches new Precision Farming aftermarket brand AGXTENDâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 11,432 shares. Wms Llc holds 0.06% or 3,726 shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 22,605 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 328,611 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset One Ltd accumulated 247,627 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sasco Cap Inc Ct holds 4.21% or 644,685 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America stated it has 1,187 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Incorporated has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 15,465 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,658 shares. Chickasaw Management Limited Company reported 957,463 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,050 shares. Andra Ap reported 67,400 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 77,242 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 57,571 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.