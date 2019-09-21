Oneok New (OKE) Share Price Rose While Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.29 Million; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $530,946

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 80,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 61,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 3.11 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19,884 shares to 141,086 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) by 115,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,317 shares, and cut its stake in Wp Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

