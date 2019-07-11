Oneok New (OKE) Share Price Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Raised by $19.70 Million Its Stake; Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $1.36 Billion as Stock Price Declined

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51B, up from 94,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.34M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. New (OKE) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 285,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.27 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 1.45 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 2,577 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $1.70B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,050 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Northrop Grumman sign teaming agreement on scramjet-powered tactical missile systems – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 49,855 shares in its portfolio. 28,692 are owned by Verity & Verity Limited Liability. The California-based West Oak Capital Lc has invested 1.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lockheed Martin Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First City Cap Mgmt holds 1.13% or 8,648 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Llc has 0.73% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Loeb Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,805 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 31,045 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 9,436 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Com. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 1,245 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $60.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.68M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital holds 0.49% or 40,777 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of The West stated it has 4,765 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. America First Invest Lc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Management owns 400 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 526,872 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,379 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested in 824,941 shares. Foster & Motley Inc owns 22,757 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.02% or 985 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 6,961 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Intll Investors owns 2.02M shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Com accumulated 18,546 shares.