Oneok New (OKE) Position Has Lifted by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Vestor Capital Has Lifted by $2.59 Million Its Stake

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 83,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, up from 185,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 4.19 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 18,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 53,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 281,272 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,766 shares to 31,886 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,505 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

