Oneok New (OKE) Position Has Boosted by Rr Advisors Llc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $28.99 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 286,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 251,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 538,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89M, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 1.90 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,956 shares to 3,740 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 635,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar Com Corp.