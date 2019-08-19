Oneok New (OKE) Position Boosted by Energy Income Partners Llc; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Position by $322,920 as Stock Price Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 2.65M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. New (OKE) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 285,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.27 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 525,219 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,943 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Lc holds 19,678 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Opus Grp Limited Co accumulated 122,002 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 0.83% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment holds 0.13% or 4,776 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 3.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Circle invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 60,393 were accumulated by Carret Asset Limited. Randolph has 79,145 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Motco owns 3,348 shares. 5,678 were reported by Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Management Incorporated. Capital Planning Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,073 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability has 7,490 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 0.33% or 77,743 shares. 27,128 are held by Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id.

