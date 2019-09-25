Oneok New (OKE) Market Valuation Rose While Verity & Verity Raised Its Holding; Dsm Capital Partners Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 61,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 180,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.98M, up from 118,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 42,776 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 33,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 2.61 million shares traded or 31.38% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 292,524 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $405.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant (NYSE:GLOB) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,210 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).