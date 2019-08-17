Oneok New (OKE) Holding Maintained by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Decreased Its Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Holding as Share Value Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 21,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 25,916 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 47,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 602,455 shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 2.12M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 94,418 shares to 163,301 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 5,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.