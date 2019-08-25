Oneok New (OKE) Holder Verity & Verity Has Increased Its Position by $370,185; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Cut by $1.61 Million Its Holding

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 33,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 28,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10,865 shares to 62,927 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Inc.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares to 96,528 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.