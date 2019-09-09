Oneok New (OKE) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Position by $1.29 Million as Shares Rose; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Price Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77M, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 615,989 shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 18,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 71,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 53,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.77 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.65M for 12.57 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

