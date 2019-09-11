Oneok New (OKE) Holder Rr Advisors Lifted Position by $26.74 Million as Market Value Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $736,380 as Market Valuation Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.96. About 613,838 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89 million, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 1.05 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 22,000 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 197 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc has invested 1.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Churchill Mgmt stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 12,980 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 21,507 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 291,181 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.14% or 7.28 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma invested in 0% or 131,186 shares. California-based Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).