Oneok New (OKE) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $326,853 as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Increased Holding by $14.76 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 132,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.99 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK Second-quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management has 16,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yorktown Research Co invested in 10,000 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 448,065 are owned by Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co invested in 197 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 217,020 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 943,760 shares. Earnest Ltd has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Salient Cap Advisors Limited Co invested in 3.72% or 2.28M shares. Gould Asset Management Ca invested in 0.25% or 9,675 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 2.97M shares. 13,713 were reported by Cetera Advisors. Advisory Incorporated owns 1.79% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1.33M shares. Cap Research Glob holds 0.07% or 3.19M shares in its portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $154.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&T’s Streaming Strategy Is Still a Fragmented Mess – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney Should Acquire Activision Blizzard, and 1 Reason It Shouldn’t – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley And Shanley Inc owns 128,810 shares. Psagot Invest House has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,682 shares. Ipswich Mgmt holds 0.24% or 6,560 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 62,893 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma holds 108,299 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 6,387 are owned by Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Guardian Life Comm Of America has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,750 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connable Office Inc reported 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Merchants stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grimes And Co accumulated 80,971 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Stoneridge Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,490 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 98,365 shares. 171,850 are owned by Rbo & Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.