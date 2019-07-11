Oneok New (OKE) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $326,853 as Stock Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Its Position by $346,240

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,651 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 51,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 1.65M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 64,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,700 are held by Associated Banc. Qci Asset New York has 200 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Limited Co holds 67,618 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 6,703 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc accumulated 0.04% or 64,418 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.13% or 131,124 shares. L & S Advsrs has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,432 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 0.02% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Qs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 47,712 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 2.46% or 2.95 million shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 771,652 shares. Greystone Managed Investments reported 35,880 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 80,474 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 1.46 million shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.53 million for 24.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp holds 0.32% or 40,460 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.69% or 421,407 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 269,184 shares. Washington stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 680,606 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.34% or 718,898 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 1.92% or 170,689 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP accumulated 74,651 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Edmp Inc reported 3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Burt Wealth has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Compton Cap Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 25,581 shares. Jensen Investment Management stated it has 25,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,552 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,695 shares to 31,508 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).