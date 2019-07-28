Oneok New (OKE) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Raised by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 110.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 292,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 555,879 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 263,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,534 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Salem Cap Mngmt has 2.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 84,137 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has 53,813 shares. 344,908 are held by Synovus Fincl. First Midwest Bancshares Division owns 136,066 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 73 were accumulated by Inr Advisory Service Ltd. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Insight 2811 owns 13,509 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 69,945 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.09M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. South Street Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd owns 47,712 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 83,481 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 1.66 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 64,418 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 85,701 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 700 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 63,500 shares. First Republic Management Inc has 44,254 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 204,713 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap accumulated 10,553 shares. 10,318 were reported by Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 26,195 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.11% or 77,244 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 958,019 shares to 17,065 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 92,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,720 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).