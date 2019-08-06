Oneok New Com (OKE) Valuation Rose While Reaves W H & Company Increased Its Holding; Salem Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $658,710; Stock Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 110,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.37M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 2.35M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,125 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital owns 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,142 shares. Caledonia Invs Public holds 476,767 shares. Nwq Ltd Liability reported 124,121 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Ann Bancorp holds 16,706 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Services Lta invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt invested in 7.61% or 80,050 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 1.58 million shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Co has 59,661 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Bragg Finance accumulated 2.32% or 151,205 shares. Sachem Head Cap Lp owns 1.50 million shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guild Inv Mgmt Inc owns 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 38.53 million shares.

