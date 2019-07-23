Oneok New Com (OKE) Holder Miller Howard Investments Raised Position by $718,083; Trust Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Share Value Rose

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 3.73M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 10,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.98 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 746,320 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Final Trades – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 40,930 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 117,555 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Plancorp Ltd Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Dana Advisors holds 1.13% or 342,024 shares. Penbrook Ltd Co has 10,600 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Korea Investment holds 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 127,000 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The California-based Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.67% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cleararc Cap holds 9,996 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 824 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 31,184 shares. 2.71M were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. 11,693 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 65,434 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $82.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 893,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,570 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,491 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Hallmark Cap Management holds 9,873 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 17.84 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Inc holds 0.03% or 8,045 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 11,487 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 136,950 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers owns 1,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 125,316 shares. 8.40 million were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co invested in 18,696 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.58% or 3.59 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Gained on Middle East Tension, Rate Cut Expectations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.