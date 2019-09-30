Oneok New Com (OKE) Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Valuation Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Stake by $4.29 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 116,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, up from 69,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 285,185 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 49,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 381,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.26 million, down from 430,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.65M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Institucion De Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico by 161,500 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 44,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,102 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Appoints Kevin Haran as Head of Australian Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2017. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PetMed Express, Chemours, and Affiliated Managers Group Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Affiliated Managers Group Is Still Fighting Back From 2018’s Setback – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 31,390 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 889 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 25,658 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 10,222 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 21,624 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company owns 4,400 shares. Virtu Lc accumulated 0.04% or 6,591 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 630 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 221 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 9,862 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 0.04% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 119,946 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 16,050 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.45% or 26,357 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73 million for 24.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.