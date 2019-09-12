ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Trades at $74.06 After Triangle; Genpact Limited (G) Shorts Up By 91.06%

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) formed triangle with $71.84 target or 3.00% below today’s $74.06 share price. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has $29.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 1.67 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) had an increase of 91.06% in short interest. G’s SI was 1.60M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 91.06% from 836,900 shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 2 days are for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s short sellers to cover G’s short positions. The SI to Genpact Limited’s float is 1.11%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.54M shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Genpact (NYSE:G) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Patch.com published: “NYSEG Requests 23% Rate Increase; Leaves Bedford Out in the Cold – Patch.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 26.51 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $4400 lowest target. $45’s average target is 14.68% above currents $39.24 stock price. Genpact had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ONEOK, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.