ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) EPS Estimated At $0.75; American Financial Group Lifted Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. OKE’s profit would be $309.73 million giving it 24.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, ONEOK, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 546,785 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

American Financial Group Inc increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 16.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc acquired 120,000 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 850,595 shares with $13.94M value, up from 730,595 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 227,596 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ONEOK, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Finance Lllp has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 211,742 are owned by D E Shaw Co. Tortoise Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 398 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 0.29% or 168,488 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 240,820 shares. Rbf Capital Lc owns 19,700 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 699,407 shares. Personal Capital invested 0.32% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 9,905 are held by Laffer Investments. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 86 shares. Starr Int Co stated it has 4.18% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Limited accumulated 201,130 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is -2.69% below currents $73.3 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. UBS upgraded the shares of OKE in report on Monday, August 12 to “Buy” rating.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.27 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 24.27 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of stock. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock.

American Financial Group Inc decreased Pdvwireless Inc stake by 30,277 shares to 1.04M valued at $48.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 352,425 shares and now owns 560,624 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.