ONEOK Inc. (OKE) and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Comparison side by side

As Gas Utilities companies, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK Inc. 68 2.40 N/A 2.95 23.76 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 86 1.59 N/A 3.82 23.26

Table 1 demonstrates ONEOK Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ONEOK Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ONEOK Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ONEOK Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

ONEOK Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ONEOK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ONEOK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ONEOK Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of ONEOK Inc. is $72, with potential upside of 5.39%. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 average target price and a 1.09% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ONEOK Inc. seems more appealing than Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ONEOK Inc. and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 84.4% respectively. 0.4% are ONEOK Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. -0.38% -0.56% 7.95% 16.45% 16.22% 16.22%

For the past year ONEOK Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ONEOK Inc. beats Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.