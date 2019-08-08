OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019; Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut By $1.43 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $39.49 translates into 5.06% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 635,537 shares traded or 27.79% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS RATIO 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M; 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 9,058 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 6,243 shares with $989,000 value, down from 15,301 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $126.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41 million shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Wedbush.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.11 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $180 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. Monness maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $184 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $188 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37M for 393.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.58M. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Square Inc stake by 4,305 shares to 17,641 valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,271 shares and now owns 7,651 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.