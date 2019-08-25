OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019; Nordea Investment Management Ab Upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $38.13 translates into 5.25% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 813,979 shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.18, EST. $1.12; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/03/2018 – ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $500 MLN TO $1.25 BLN; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO SPRINGLEAF’S NEW SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stake by 239.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 33,119 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 46,959 shares with $8.64M value, up from 13,840 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals now has $46.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Vertex (VRTX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vertex (VRTX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting VRTX Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc reported 11,624 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited stated it has 10,325 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 4,387 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested 0.21% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Vanguard Grp Inc has 19.48 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 249 shares stake. Focused Wealth Incorporated invested in 65 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 26,759 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 789 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 3,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 565 are held by Huntington Retail Bank. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc owns 1.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 8,340 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Unum (NYSE:UNM) stake by 25,345 shares to 332,400 valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westrock stake by 114,026 shares and now owns 656,765 shares. Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 20.62% above currents $180.18 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1.

Another recent and important OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018.