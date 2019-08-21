OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $39.02 translates into 5.13% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 1.02M shares traded or 97.54% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/03/2018 – ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $500 MLN TO $1.25 BLN; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ OneMain Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMF)

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 61,119 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Monroe Capital Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability owns 19,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Freestone Cap Hldgs Llc reported 15,923 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.31% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). North Star Invest Management owns 20,250 shares. 77,450 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. Financial Counselors stated it has 12,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 25,000 shares. Advisory Research reported 43,670 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,416 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,374 shares. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Morgan Stanley holds 38,561 shares. Mckinley Ltd Liability Delaware has 113,132 shares.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $209.15 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings has $5000 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $43.88’s average target is 12.46% above currents $39.02 stock price. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy”. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.