OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019; Innoviva (INVA) Shorts Lowered By 1.9%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $39.81 translates into 5.02% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 705,525 shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.18, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS RATIO 7.2%; 08/03/2018 – ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $500 MLN TO $1.25 BLN; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ OneMain Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMF); 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. INVA’s SI was 14.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 15.07M shares previously. With 903,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)’s short sellers to cover INVA’s short positions. The SI to Innoviva Inc’s float is 22.24%. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 496,444 shares traded. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has declined 15.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical INVA News: 25/05/2018 – Innoviva Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Innoviva: Hulme to Execute Capital Allocation Review and Cost Cutting Initiatives of Board; 08/03/2018 GSK Announces Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Asthma; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 26/04/2018 – INNOVIVA 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 58C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Commercializes Non-lnvasive, Artificial Intelligence-Based lvyGene Blood Test for Early Cancer Detection; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 22/05/2018 – lnnoviva Names Geoffrey Hulme as Interim Principal Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Firefighters Against Cancer and Exposures (FACEs) Non-Profit Launches in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The Company’s portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). It has a 3.29 P/E ratio. The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components.

More notable recent Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At INVA – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.42 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.