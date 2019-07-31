OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019; Ing Investments Distributor (IRR) Has 0.54 Sentiment

Ing Investments Distributor LLC (IRR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced their positions in Ing Investments Distributor LLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.44 million shares, down from 3.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Investments Distributor LLC in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $42.07 translates into 4.75% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 17.61% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 2.78 million shares traded or 490.33% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has declined 4.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ OneMain Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMF); 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $108.05 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund for 223,315 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 216,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, One Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,716 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 82,616 shares traded or 59.52% up from the average. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) has declined 22.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.75% the S&P500.

