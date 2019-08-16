OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019; Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC) Has 1 Sentiment

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 funds started new and increased positions, while 5 sold and decreased their stock positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The funds in our database now own: 278,875 shares, down from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $36.94 translates into 5.41% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 490,007 shares traded. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS RATIO 7.2%; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2; 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable; 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings has $5000 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $43.88’s average target is 18.79% above currents $36.94 stock price. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy”. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

More news for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “PXRB INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving – PR Newswire” and published on March 08, 2017 is yet another important article.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 33 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.11 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3,984 shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 8.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BKSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of South Carolina Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKSC); 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 22/03/2018 Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 10/04/2018 – Bank of South Carolina 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bank of South Pacific To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BKSC, ACN, MKC, CPB, SNX – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vicor Corp (VICR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Small Caps And Financials Are On Fire – 2 Small-Cap Financial Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2017.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $102.22 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 399 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 7,766 shares.