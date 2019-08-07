OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Waters Has 0.84 Sentiment

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $39.67 translates into 0.63% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 656,867 shares traded or 33.27% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS RATIO 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO SPRINGLEAF’S NEW SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.18, EST. $1.12

Waters Corp (WAT) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 187 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 223 sold and reduced their stock positions in Waters Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 62.30 million shares, down from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Waters Corp in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 13 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 201 Increased: 110 New Position: 77.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 9.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation for 127,000 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.03 million shares or 7.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Independent Investors Inc has 4.85% invested in the company for 49,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 3.79% in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 387,476 shares.

The stock increased 2.59% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 504,711 shares traded. Waters Corporation (WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

More news for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: "Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha" on September 29, 2018.