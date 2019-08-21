OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Twin Disc (TWIN) Sentiment Is 1.63

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 19 sold and decreased their positions in Twin Disc Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 7.43 million shares, up from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Twin Disc Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc's current price of $39.02 translates into 0.64% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc's dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 1.02 million shares traded or 97.54% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Another recent and important OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings has $5000 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $43.88’s average target is 12.46% above currents $39.02 stock price. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wedbush. The stock of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.

More notable recent Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Motorola Boosts Security Portfolio With Twin Product Launch – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $130.99 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 7.19 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated for 367,584 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 100,000 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 242,975 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.85% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 482,554 shares.