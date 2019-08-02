OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; St James Investment Company Has Cut Franklin Resources (BEN) Position By $626,142

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $41.43 translates into 0.60% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 1.20 million shares traded or 149.44% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ OneMain Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMF); 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO SPRINGLEAF’S NEW SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 08/03/2018 – ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $500 MLN TO $1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc analyzed 18,974 shares as Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)'s stock declined 4.14%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 813,929 shares with $26.97 million value, down from 832,903 last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc now has $15.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 4.95M shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

