OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Has 1 Sentiment

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $39.68 translates into 0.63% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 477,843 shares traded. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ OneMain Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMF); 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS RATIO 7.2%; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2; 08/03/2018 – ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $500 MLN TO $1.25 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable; 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c

Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 30 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased stakes in Pimco Dynamic Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.98 million shares, down from 5.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco Dynamic Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 18 Increased: 25 New Position: 5.

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings has $5000 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $43.88’s average target is 10.58% above currents $39.68 stock price. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of OMF in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Outperform” rating. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 107,720 shares traded. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.