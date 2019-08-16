OneMain Holdings (OMF) to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019; Medical Properties Trust (MPW) SI Decreased By 6.32%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. OneMain Holdings Inc’s current price of $36.94 translates into 0.68% yield. OneMain Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 490,007 shares traded. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 19/04/2018 – DJ OneMain Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMF); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.18, EST. $1.12; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 08/03/2018 – ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $500 MLN TO $1.25 BLN; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO SPRINGLEAF’S NEW SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) had a decrease of 6.32% in short interest. MPW’s SI was 17.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.32% from 19.11M shares previously. With 3.05 million avg volume, 6 days are for Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s short sellers to cover MPW’s short positions. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 2.92M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medical Properties has $20 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.58’s average target is 4.26% above currents $17.82 stock price. Medical Properties had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18.5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of MPW in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. It has a 6.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medical Properties launches debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust raises $858M from stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust strikes more big deals, eclipsing goal for 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1.34M shares. 412,074 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 273,636 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Barnett Inc reported 0.01% stake. Camarda Finance Advisors Llc invested in 117 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 5,000 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc reported 64,707 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 8,006 shares. 69,217 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Willingdon Wealth reported 300 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Hudock Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings has $5000 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $43.88’s average target is 18.79% above currents $36.94 stock price. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Buy”. The stock of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wedbush.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.