OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

As Credit Services businesses, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 32 1.95 N/A 3.49 9.26 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.36 N/A 1.26 4.07

Demonstrates OneMain Holdings Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Security National Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than OneMain Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Security National Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

OneMain Holdings Inc. is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.48. From a competition point of view, Security National Financial Corporation has a -0.04 beta which is 104.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

OneMain Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $43, and a 25.95% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Security National Financial Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.09% -4.52% 8.28% -4.01% 33.02% Security National Financial Corporation 1.38% 3% -2.65% -5.92% 1.07% 4.8%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Security National Financial Corporation.

Summary

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.